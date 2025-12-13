Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed regret that for a long time, the system had ignored the pain and trauma of families affected by terrorism in this part of the country.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to family members of terror victims at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the administration's commitment to providing justice, jobs, and dignity to affected families.

'Real Victims Were Hounded, Not Heard'

"Real victims of terrorism and true martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir were hounded by elements within the terror ecosystem," the Lieutenant Governor pointed out. He added, "On one hand, over-ground workers (OGWs) of various terror groups were appointed to government jobs, while on the other, family members of terror victims were left to fend for themselves."

"For generations, the system failed these victims by not giving their cases the priority they deserved. We are empowering victims' voices and ensuring they receive their rightful dues. We are also committed to swift and fair justice for the perpetrators," he assured.

Government Stands Firmly with Victim Families

Sinha said the administration stands firmly with every victim family in Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to support them in every possible way.

He said the initiative to provide government jobs to terror victim families began around 13 months ago when some affected families from the Kashmir division met him and shared their painful experiences. "Their stories moved me deeply, and we decided to identify genuine cases for rehabilitation and provide them with government jobs," he said.

Over 200 Jobs Provided to Victim Families

The Lieutenant Governor said that on Saturday, 39 families from the Kashmir division received appointment letters, while 41 such families had earlier been given letters in Jammu. He added that nine families affected by the recent Nowgam blast were also provided job letters on Friday evening.

"More than 200 family members have been provided government jobs so far this year," he said.

Victims Left to Struggle in Silence

Recalling his interaction with terror victims, Sinha said he met several families who lost their loved ones to terrorism and were left to struggle in silence for years.

"One of them told me his mother had to beg to raise him after their home was destroyed. Many children grew up without parents, yet no one came forward to help them," he said.

Properties of Victims to Be Restored

The LG said the administration has also decided that properties belonging to victims and their families, which were taken away during the years of terrorism, will be returned to their rightful owners.

"We are ensuring that no deserving family is left behind. Even cases where FIRs were not filed will be examined and justice delivered," he said.

'Painful Paradox' of Terror Years

Sinha described how, for decades, those truly affected by terrorism were ignored while "those linked to the terror ecosystem" took undue advantage.

"There was a time when innocent civilians were being killed, but the terror ecosystem was thriving. Those affected by terrorism were left to suffer in silence, while sympathisers of terrorism enjoyed privileges," he said.

He called it a "painful paradox" that terrorists' funerals were once glorified while the real victims were forgotten. "We will not allow this injustice to continue. Those who glorify terrorism today will face strict action," he said.

Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem to Continue

The Lieutenant Governor said that over the past five years, several government employees with direct or indirect links to terrorism have been terminated. He added that the process of cleansing institutions of the influence of the terror ecosystem will continue.

"Each individual responsible for spreading false narratives and aiding terrorism will be identified and punished," he said.

Resolve to Make J&K Terror-Free

Reaffirming his government's resolve, Sinha said the administration is determined to make Jammu and Kashmir completely free of terrorism and its ecosystem.

"Anyone supporting terrorism in any form will face harsh punishment. This is our collective duty to protect peace and ensure that no family suffers again," he said.

From Sympathy to Action

The LG also said that over the past two years, the administration has accelerated the rehabilitation process.

"Earlier, some families waited decades for help. Now, we are ensuring timely redressal. This initiative will continue until every affected family receives justice," he said.

The programme, attended by senior officers, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, and family members of victims, concluded with the Lieutenant Governor expressing satisfaction that the government has moved from sympathy to concrete action.

"This is not just assistance; it is our tribute to their sacrifice," he said.