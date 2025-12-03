The ongoing debate over MBBS admissions has intensified, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah daring the authorities to stop receiving government grants if they wish to admit students belonging exclusively to a particular religion.

Meanwhile, a high-level BJP delegation from Jammu and Kashmir has brought the contentious issue to the notice of Union Health & Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday stated that the government would have "no objection" to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, Jammu, reserving admissions for students of a specific religion—but only if the institution first returns the free land allotted to it and stops receiving government assistance.

Speaking to media persons in Jammu, Omar said existing laws and constitutional provisions do not allow religion-based admissions in the medical college.

"As long as the college is operating on government land and receiving government assistance, it cannot restrict admissions on religious grounds," he said.

He emphasized that admissions to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College are purely merit-based, conducted through the NEET examination.

"Students who qualify for NEET are selected irrespective of religion. That is what the law mandates," he added.

Omar reiterated that if the management intends to introduce religion-specific criteria, they must first "return the free land to the government and stop taking grants. Only then can they frame their own rules, subject to legal provisions."

BJP Delegation Meets Union Health Minister

A high-level delegation of the J&K BJP on Tuesday met Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda in New Delhi to discuss rising concerns over recent MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Katra, an institution run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The delegation included Union MoS (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP President & Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ghulam Ali Khatana, MLAs Dr. Devinder Manyal, Sham Lal Sharma, and R. S. Pathania

The BJP leadership briefed the Union Minister about the widespread public concern and emotional unrest regarding the composition of the first batch of MBBS admissions, which has caused deep unease among devotees, stakeholders, and civil society groups associated with the Shrine and its institutions.

They also informed the Minister that several social and religious organisations have launched peaceful protests seeking transparency in the admission process. They warned that if the matter remains unaddressed, it could escalate into a larger public agitation, potentially disturbing the region's peaceful atmosphere.

While reiterating their commitment to the constitutional and merit-based framework for medical admissions, the delegation highlighted three key issues at the root of the controversy, including the chronology of approvals and processes through which the medical college was sanctioned and operationalised, provisions of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Act, and provisions of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Act

The delegation urged the Union Minister to acknowledge the extraordinary sensitivity, emotional value, and spiritual significance associated with the Shrine and its institutions, and to intervene in a manner that upholds constitutional values, legal compliance, and public trust.

They appealed for a comprehensive review of the entire admission process, enhanced transparency and mechanisms to restore faith among devotees and stakeholders—while remaining fully aligned with national medical education norms

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda gave the delegation a patient hearing and assured them that the issue would be examined with seriousness, sensitivity, and strict adherence to established laws and norms. He assured that all relevant aspects would be reviewed and appropriate action taken to address the concerns raised.

The J&K BJP leaders expressed confidence that the Union Government would respond in a timely, fair, and lawful manner, ensuring an outcome that is just and acceptable to the people.