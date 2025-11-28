Even as the ruling National Conference passed seven resolutions during its two-day Working Committee meeting, the party's high-powered decision-making body chose to maintain a guarded silence on the future of its rebel Lok Sabha member, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

In the official statement issued after the meeting, the party did not mention a single word about Mehdi, who was not invited to attend the Working Committee session.

As reported earlier, Ruhullah said on Thursday that he had no information about the meeting and confirmed that he was not invited.

"If the Working Committee meeting is going on, I am a permanent member of it. This is the first time since 2002 that I have not been invited," he said, describing the development as unprecedented in his more than two-decade-long association with the committee.

NC Reiterates Statehood Demand in Working Committee Resolutions

The National Conference (NC), at the conclusion of its two-day Working Committee meeting on Friday, renewed its core political demand for the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The party leadership asserted that statehood—along with the restoration of constitutional guarantees—is essential for safeguarding the political rights and identity of the region's people.

The Working Committee, which met under the leadership of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, unanimously adopted seven key resolutions. The restoration of statehood and the region's special constitutional status formed the central thrust of these resolutions.

NC Reaffirms Commitment to Restoring Special Status

In a strongly worded resolution, the Working Committee reiterated its "unwavering commitment" to seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"This issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay," the resolution stated.

The party reaffirmed that it would continue its "principled and democratic fight" to ensure the full restoration of constitutional safeguards that were removed in August 2019.

The Committee reminded the Centre of its repeated assurances—both on the floor of Parliament and in public forums—regarding the return of statehood. It also noted that the Supreme Court Constitution Bench had acknowledged these assurances.

"The Government of India must honour its promise without any further delay," the party said.

Committee Condemns Delhi Terror Attack, Nowgam Blast

The Working Committee expressed deep anguish over the terror attack in Delhi and unequivocally condemned the "heinous act."

"Violence has no place in a civilised society," the resolution said, while extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed.

The NC also voiced serious concern over the Nowgam blast, urging authorities to conduct a high-level investigation.

"The incident must be probed thoroughly, and accountability must be fixed for any lapse or deviation from the standard operating procedure," the party said, stressing that civilian safety must remain a top priority.

NC Slams Harassment of J&K Residents Across India

One of the strongest resolutions passed by the Working Committee addressed the rising cases of harassment of students, traders, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the country following recent incidents.

The party condemned what it described as "selective targeting and stereotyping" of Kashmiris.

"Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror," the Committee emphasised, warning that such profiling fuels alienation and undermines national unity.

The NC urged state governments across India to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of Kashmiris studying, working, or residing outside the UT.

"No citizen should face discrimination or hostility on the basis of region or identity," the resolution stressed.

Commitment to Manifesto, Support for Omar Abdullah Government

Reaffirming its political roadmap, the Working Committee pledged to fulfil all commitments made in the party's election manifesto. It also expressed full confidence in the functioning of the Omar Abdullah-led government, urging it to continue working toward fulfilling the aspirations of the people and upholding their dignity at all levels.