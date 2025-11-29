In a stunning counter-terror breakthrough, police have uncovered a dangerous cross-border conspiracy after arresting 19-year-old Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Reasi, from Jammu's Bathindi area three days ago.

Investigators say the youth was acting as a "white-collar terrorist", staying in encrypted online contact with handlers across the border and receiving jihadist propaganda to spread radicalization in Jammu.

Sajid's arrest blew open after he failed to delete his last set of suspicious chats, exchanged through the highly encrypted Session app, moments before being intercepted at a checkpoint.

The lapse proved fatal to his covert operations—police seized his phone, and an FSL team has been extracting crucial digital evidence ever since. All IDs and chat logs linked to his online handlers are now under forensic scrutiny.

Arrest on the Move—A Failed Attempt to Wipe His Tracks

Police sources revealed that Sajid was picked up while traveling toward Jalalabad in Bathindi. Because he was detained en route, he had no chance to erase his final conversations with his Pakistani handlers—chats that investigators say exposed an ominous terror conspiracy targeting Jammu.

Despite having deleted earlier logs, phone numbers, and identifiers, the residual data left behind is now helping the police piece together the extent of his covert network.

Long-Term Radicalization and Terror Training

Investigators say Sajid had been in contact with terrorists across the border for an extended period, slowly molded into a digital-era "white-collar jihadi." He allegedly received encrypted instructions from Pakistan, radical propaganda materials, and guidance on recruiting and grooming more youth online

Police sources confirm that he was already on their radar for some time due to suspicious digital footprints.

Major Attack Foiled? Jammu Was the Target

Police have registered a case at Bahu Fort Police Station under stringent anti-terror sections. Officials say preliminary investigation points to a major terror attack being plotted in Jammu. Several foreign numbers—primarily from Pakistan—have emerged in the probe. Police are now investigating what information Sajid shared, how long he was connected to handlers abroad and whether any imminent attack plans were underway

Multiple raids have already been conducted across Jammu based on his disclosures.

Youth Radicalization Ring Uncovered

Shockingly, Sajid wasn't just consuming extremist content—he was actively radicalizing other youth online. This revelation has prompted police to widen their investigation to identify potential recruits.

Family in Shock: Father a CRPF Jawaan

Adding a dramatic twist, Sajid's father, Mohammad Aslam, is a CRPF personnel currently posted in Delhi. The family had moved from Reasi to Bathindi, Jammu, three years ago. Neighbours describe Sajid as academically decent but socially withdrawn—no one suspected he was secretly communicating with terrorists.

Their former home in Geeta Nagar, Reasi—now occupied by tenants—is abuzz with discussions about the shocking arrest.

