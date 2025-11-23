The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an AC technician for allegedly supplying an AK-47 rifle that was later recovered from the locker of a doctor. Meanwhile, a senior resident doctor from Shopian, believed to be close to Omar, has also been detained for questioning.

Sources said the SIA has arrested Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of Batmaloo in Srinagar, in connection with the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort. Niyaz Bhat worked as an AC technician in the industrial area of Pulwama. He was detained in Pulwama and subsequently arrested after interrogation.

Niyaz Bhat is suspected of providing the AK-47 that was found in the locker of Dr. Adil Ahmed at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag. Dr. Adil is already under NIA custody as the main accused in the case.

Investigators have learned that suicide bomber Dr. Umar Nabi, while pursuing his MBBS at GMC Srinagar, lived as a tenant in the same Batmaloo locality where Tufail Niyaz Bhat resides. It is believed that this proximity may have brought the two into contact, and it is suspected that Niyaz may have procured the weapon for Umar, who then allegedly passed it on to Dr. Adil.

Niyaz had reportedly requested a handler from Pakistan to arrange the weapon. A search is underway to identify this handler and trace his routes and contacts.

The case began in mid-October when Srinagar Police started investigating posters threatening security forces, which were found pasted on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam. CCTV analysis helped track the first set of suspects—Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar—whose interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam. He is alleged to have supplied the posters and played a key role in radicalising several young men, including doctors.

The investigation later extended to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where police arrested Dr. Muzaffar Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, and seized 2,900 kg of explosive material. Investigators believe that Ganaie, Dr. Muzaffar Rather, and Umar-un-Nabi formed the core operational trio of the module. Umar was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people; he died in the blast. A video recovered afterward showed him justifying the suicide attack, officials said.

After the module was exposed, the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained Niyaz. He was handed over to the SIA once the agency formally took over the investigation.

Resident Doctor Detained From South Kashmir

In the latest development, the SIA has detained a doctor from Pader, Shopian. He is currently a senior resident at the Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar, and was a close friend of Dr. Umar. Sources said inquiries are underway to determine his possible involvement. He has been detained for questioning, but the SIA has not yet formally arrested him.

Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Dr. Adil's Brother

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed, brother of the accused Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather. The warrant was served at his residence in Qazigund, South Kashmir. Investigators have found records showing that Dr. Muzaffar last boarded a flight to Dubai.