Intensifying its nationwide crackdown on the "white-collar" terror module involving doctors, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested the second key conspirator in the deadly Red Fort car bomb blast, tightening the noose around what investigators describe as a terror network operating with "professional precision and chilling intent."

Within hours of arresting Amir Rashid Rather from Delhi, the NIA confirmed the arrest of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish — a Kashmiri resident accused of providing the technical and logistical backbone to the terrorists who executed the November 10 attack that killed 13 people and injured over 25 near the Red Fort.

As reported earlier, after arresting Amir Rashid Rather on Sunday, NIA sleuths reached Srinagar on Monday morning for further investigation in the case.

According to an NIA statement, Jasir Bilal Wani, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar by an NIA team probing case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

Investigations reveal that Jasir allegedly provided high-end technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to manufacture rockets in the run-up to the deadly car bombing, which killed 13 people and left 25 injured.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator and had worked closely with the bomber, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, to plan the carnage.

First Arrest — A Terror Trail Uncovered

The latest arrest comes barely a day after the NIA apprehended Amir Rashid Rather, another Kashmiri native believed to have coordinated directly with the suicide bomber. Rather was picked up from Delhi after a massive manhunt, with officials confirming that the explosive-laden white sedan used in the attack was registered in his name.

He allegedly travelled to Delhi specifically to purchase the vehicle and hand it over to the bomber for the mission.

Shockwaves Over Bomber's Identity: A Doctor Turned Terrorist

The NIA confirmed that the suicide bomber was 38-year-old Dr. Umar Un Nabi, an Assistant Professor of General Medicine at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. His double identity — a medical academic by day and a trained terrorist by night — has rattled national security agencies.

Investigators believe he may have been part of an underground network of "educated professionals" assisting terror outfits, a disturbing trend the NIA is internally referring to as "doctors with bombs."

A second vehicle owned by Umar is now under forensic examination for explosive traces and hidden communication devices.

Searches Across States, 73 Witnesses Examined

The NIA has recorded statements from 73 witnesses, including survivors who described scenes of smoke, panic, and mangled metal near Delhi's historic Red Fort moments after the explosion.

Meanwhile, anti-terror teams are conducting coordinated raids across Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to trace every link in the wider conspiracy. Early findings point to a multi-state plot with possible cross-border support.

Delhi Police have intensified security across major monuments, markets, transport hubs, and tourist zones. Citizens have been urged to report suspicious activity as the probe continues.

NIA Vows to Crush the Entire Network

With two key conspirators arrested within 24 hours, the NIA says it is closing in on the entire module behind the Red Fort blast.

"Every individual associated with this conspiracy will be brought to justice," an official asserted, hinting at more arrests in the coming days.