Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is getting awesome response in advance booking in the USA. The Surender Reddy-directed period movie has registered superb numbers in its pre-sales.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the first historical movie in the career of Chiranjeevi, who has a huge fan base in the USA. Its promos have received a superb response from the viewers in the country and raised a lot of curiosity and interest in the film. The distributors, who spent a record sum on its overseas theatrical rights, are releasing it in a large number of screens in the country to cash in on the craze.

The advance booking for Sye Raa has opened for 120 screens in the USA 10 days ahead of its release. Deepu (@deepuzoomout) tweeted the schedule list of Sye Raa on September 24 and wrote, "Here's the list of USA @AMCTheatres for #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaUSA Bookings open in some locations, rest to open soon . Tuesday Premieres with Buy1Get1 AT&T offer! Book your tickets soon!"

Another 160 screens have opened advance booking from today, while remaining theatres are expected to start it soon. Since Sye Raa will have its premiere shows on Tuesday. There is an offer of buying one ticket and getting one ticket free in advance booking.

In its pre-sales till Saturday, Sye Raa has collected $337,875 from 774 shows in 199 locations at the USA box office. @CinePrasanna tweeted, "#SyeRaa USA pre-sales $337,875 from 199 reserved seating locations with 774 shows. Reserved seating break down by major chains: Cinemark: $183,501 AMC: $51,421 Regal: $5,457 Marcus: $19,874 Harkins: $16,450 Emagine: $15,309 All Others: $45,863."

The makers of Sye Raa have already shipped the content to all the locations. Deepu tweeted, "Content on time, Hard drives shipped to all locations. Premieres going to be On time! All set for #SyeRaa UsA mega Premieres on Tuesday!! Bookings going on full swing!! #SyeRaaUSA #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy Content shipment will reach on Monday I.e, 30th September. All set for Mega Premieres on Tuesday!! "