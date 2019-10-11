Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has become the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2019 at the USA box office in the nine-day-extended first week. But the movie will incur huge losses to overseas distributors.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in over 600 screens in the key international markets including 315 locations in the USA to cash in on the Chiranjeevi mania. The movie received a fantastic response on Tuesday premieres and Wednesday. But despite getting positive talk, the film had a steep decline in its collection on the following days. Its business remained the same over the weekend except on Saturday.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hit the rock-bottom on Monday. It recovered a bit on Tuesday to offers on ticket sale, but its business dropped considerably again on its second Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, the Surender Reddy-directed film has failed to make the expected amount of collections at the USA box office in its opening week.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected $2,334,492 (Rs 16.54 crore gross] at the USA box office in the nine-day-extended first week. Its day-wise breakup is $857,765 in Tuesday Premiers, $284,441 on Wednesday, $132,335 on Thursday, $267,373 on Friday, $388,643 on Saturday, $185,709 on Sunday, $26,468 on Monday, $133,795 on Tuesday, $35,513 on Wednesday and $22,115 on Thursday.

The Ram Charan-produced film has become the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2019 in the country, beating the records of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi ($1.85 million) and Varun Tej's F2 ($2 million). Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to beat the record of Khaidi No 150, which is the highest-grossing film for Chiranjeevi with its lifetime collection of $2.447 million at the USA box office.

The Chiranjeevi starrer opened to good response in other international markets and fared well over the weekend. But its business had a big downfall on the weekdays. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 8.90 crore gross in UAE, UK, Australia, New Zealand and other foreign countries.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected a total of Rs 25.44 crore gross at the overseas box office in its nine-day-extended first week. Weekend Cinema acquired its international theatrical rights for a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 11.82 crore for the distributors in 9 days.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is yet to earn them another Rs 8.18 crore to recover 100 percent of their investments. Considering the current pace of its collection, the movie may fetch them less than Rs 3 crore in the coming days and it may incur a huge loss of Rs 5 crore, which is 25 percent of their investments.