Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi will appear as a freedom fighter in his upcoming movie Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. The sources from T'wood reveal that Konidela Productions' producer Ram Charan is investing a huge amount of money for this periodic drama.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy marks the 151st movie of the Megastar and hence the buzz around this project is double. Based on the life of the unsung hero Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the movie is helmed by Surender Reddy.

The shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is going on full swing, as the movie is scheduled to be shot in the locales of Georgia. A war episode with intense action sequences is being currently being shot, which is touted to be one of the highlights from the movie.

Being the producer of this huge project, it seems like Ram Charan is paying through the nose for his father's movie. The war sequence which is being shot in Georgia currently cost nearly Rs 54 crore for Ram Charan. Many people are confused as to why so much amount is being spent for a single war scene which would not last more than 8 minutes in the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

A dedicated team which includes 150 members from Hyderabad flew to Georgia. Also, the makers have hired around 600 local artists to participate in the shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. A huge investment indeed.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanatara as the lead pair. Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and Niharika Konidela play significant roles in this movie.

Bollywood's music composer Amit Trivedi has bagged an offer to score music for this flick. The teaser which was unveiled earlier grabbed a decent response.