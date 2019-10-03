Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) took the box office by the storm on the first day. Chiranjeevi's film has beaten the collection record of Prabhas' Saaho in some areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS).

Budget-wise, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is smaller than Saaho, but the movie had an equal amount of hype, curiosity, promotion, screen count and advance booking. In fact, it is stronger than the latter in some of these aspects. Hence, the Surender Reddy-directed period drama was expected to get a bigger opening and make better collection than the Sujeeth's directorial venture, which is the biggest opener of 2019.

Like Saaho, the first screening of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy began in the Telugu states in the wee hours of Wednesday and the film witnessed overwhelming response everywhere. Most of the cinema halls registered 100 per cent in the early morning shows. Its average occupancy stood at around 90 per cent.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was successful in striking a chord with the audience and meeting their expectations, which it had created with its promos before its release. The word of mouth boosted its collection in the morning, matinee and evening shows of its opening day with many cinema halls running houseful.

As per early estimates, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected around Rs 55 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day. The movie has become the biggest opener for Chiranjeevi, beating Khaidi No 150 (Rs 30 crore gross). It has also smashed the record of Saaho (Rs 52.10 crore gross). It has emerged as the second biggest opener of all time after Baahubali 2 (Rs 57.40 crore gross).

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has earned Rs 38.56 crore of it AP/TS distributors, who have shelled out Rs 115.40 on its theatrical rights and recovered them 33.41 of their investments on its opening day.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Khaidi No 150, Saaho, Sye Raa, Baahubali 1 and 2. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Area Baahubali 1 Khaidi Saaho Baahubali 2 SRNR Nizam 6.30 4.77 9.41 8.89 8.10 Ceded 5.08 4.00 4.70 6.35 5.91 # Vizag 1.75 2.59 4.22 4.50 4.72 * G East 1.98 3.50 4.58 5.94 4.75 # G West 2.57 3.00 3.84 6.08 4.40 # Krishna 1.25 1.59 2.52 2.85 3.04 * Guntur 2.54 2.79 4.70 6.18 5.06 # Nellore 0.93 1.00 2.56 2.08 2.09 AP/TS total 22.49 23.24 36.53 42.87 38.56

Note: * denotes that it is the all-time highest record in the history of Indian cinema.

Note: # denotes that its numbers are bigger that of Saaho.