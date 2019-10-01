Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to take the USA box office by storm. Everyone is keeping their fingers on whether it will beat records of Saaho, Khaidi No 150, Baahubali 1 and 2.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is 151st movie of Chiranjeevi, who is making his comeback to big screens two and half years after the release of Khaidi No 150. It is the first historical movie in his career, which has generated a lot of hype of the movie. Its promos struck a chord with the audience and doubled their curiosity and expectations from the movie.

Mega family boasts of massive fan following in the USA and huge openings of Agnyaathavaasi, Khaidi No 150 and Rangasthalam are the proof for its popularity in the country. These aspects had created a lot of competition for its overseas theatrical rights with many leading distributors vying their hands to bag its rights. Weekend Cinema acquired them for Rs 20 crore and set to release it with Snowflake Cinema.

The distributors have booked 315 cinema halls across the USA to cash in on Chiru mania. The bosses of Weekend Cinema tweeted on September 29, "Here's #SyeRaaUSA complete location list. Film releasing in 315+ locations across USA . Bookings opened in majority of the locations already. Grab your tickets soon #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #CineMark #Regal #AMC #Marcus #Harkins."

Weekend Cinema is holding premiere shows of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in equal number of theatres. It tweeted, "Just about 24 hours for #Megastorm to hit USA. Advance bookings on fire in most of the locations. Booked your tickets? If not, Book your tickets soon to witness the story of an unsung hero and his fight against British for our freedom #SyeRaaUSA #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy."

10 day ahead of its release, Weekend Cinema opened advance booking for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and its tickets are priced at $25. Since it is premiered in the USA on Tuesday, the viewers have the offer of buying one ticket and get one ticket free, which is expected to boost the ticket sales for this period film.

A day before its premiere, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has surpassed $500,000 mark at the USA box office in its pre-sales for the opening weekend. Weekend Cinema confirmed, " Pre-Sales crossed $500K. Super strong bookings today since morning. Book your tickets soon before they get sold out #MegaStorm #SyeRaaUSA #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy."

The advance booking for its premiere shows is now going on in full swing and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will beat the collection record of Saaho and Rangasthalam. But considering its current pace, it will have a tough time in crossing $1 million mark at the USA box office in its premiere shows.

Hence, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy may not beat the records of Agnyaathavaasi, Khaidi No 150, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahuabli 2: The Conclusion at the USA box office in its premiere shows.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies at the USA box office in the premiere shows. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual figures.