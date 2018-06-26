FIFA 2018 is getting more interesting than ever; with the matches getting more intense. Also, various underdog teams are beating big teams showing their strength. The games also have a lot of drama. Switzerland's Shaqiri's and Xhaka's goal celebration was one such dramatic moment that created a political controversy.

On Friday 22 June, Switzerland played against Serbia and scored two goals and they were scored by none other than Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of Albanian descents. Right after scoring goal, both players celebrated by making eagle symbol hand gesture.

The 'double eagle' hand gesture depicted the Albanian flag. Shaqiri and Xhaka come from Albanian –Kosovan descendants. The celebration gestures showcased the political tensions between the Serbian and Albanians. In 2008, Kosovo which was former Serbian province declared its independence. Although, Serbia doesn't validate Kosovo's independence and the political tension between two countries have remained strained till today.

On Saturday, the Serbia FA raised a complaint regarding this and both players are under investigation. Also, a preliminary investigation was opened against Mladen Krstajic, the national coach of Serbia for his alleged after match statements against the referee, Felix Brych, saying, "I wouldn't give him either a yellow or red card, I would send him to The Hague. Then they could put him on trial, like they did to us."

The FIFA committee has confirmed that both players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri are fined £ 7630. (CHF 10,0000). In addition to this, Stephan Lichtsteiner will also have to pay £3816 (CHF 5,000) for his action too.

For Xhaka, the goal celebration gesture was for his father as he was beaten up and politically imprisoned for three-and-a-half-years in former Yugoslavia. He stated, "Frankly, my opponents did not interest me at all. It was for my people, who always supported me. For those who did not neglect me, in my homeland, where my parents' roots are. These were purely emotions."

Shaqiri also echoed similar views saying, "It was a fantastic goal, an important goal for my team and I am very proud I was able to score it for them."

"I can't discuss the gesture I'm afraid. We are footballers, not politicians... Emotions sometimes take over footballers and there was a lot of emotion out there," he said, according to BBC Sports.

Fortunately, the players are free from FIFA ban. Switzerland's next game is against Costa Rica on Wednesday.