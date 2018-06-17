A 7-1 defeat in the semi-final of World Cup 2014 was one of the biggest lows in Brazilian football history. However, that seems to be in the distant past as under Tite, the Selecao have been phenomenal. They were the first team (barring hosts Russia) to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Under Tite, Brazil have won 17, drawn three and lost only one.

On the other hand, Switzerland, known for their resilient defence, have lost only one of their last 23 matches. Coach Vladimir Petkovic made his intentions clear when he said they "are not here to make a lovely match but to win".

Will the world-class Brazilian frontline get frustrated and commit errors?