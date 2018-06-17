Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Group E encounter of Fifa World Cup 2018 between former champions Brazil and Switzerland from Rostov-on-Don.
Live Updates
31 min: Lichsteiner gets booked!
Switzerland full-back Lichsteiner becomes the first man in the match to get booked. A yellow card for him as he brings down Neymar outside the box.
25 min: Brazil defensively solid after scoring the early goal
Brazil have been solid at the back, a hallmark of Tite's young team. They haven't allowed the Swiss frontline to trouble Allison at all.
Meanwhile, here's a jaw-dropping stat for you.
37 - Since 1966, Brazil have scored 37 goals from outside the box at the World Cup; 11 more than any other team. Missile. #BRASUI #BRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CV8iqejbh0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2018
18 min: Coutinho puts Brazil ahead
Minutes after Neymar hits one from outside the box into the wall, Coutinho puts Brazil ahead. It's 1-0 in Rostov-on-Don.
The Barcelona star curls one into the top left corner from just outside the box. Stunning strike this. The Swiss goalkeeper couldn't have foreseen it.
Brazil looking so sharp even the cameramen can’t keep up with them. ?? #BRASUI— Anton Powers (@AntonPowers) June 17, 2018
11 min: Brazil nearly went ahead
Brazil are creating some problems for the Swiss defence from the left. Neymar tries to find a Brazilian shirt and a scrappy clearance means an oncoming Paulinho gets a good opportunity in front of goal. He misses it. Should have put that one away.
10 min: BRA 0-0 SUI
Both teams have made some forays into the attacking third but nothing has come off it so far.
6 min: Brazil make a dangerous move
After an unpunished foul on Neymar from Granit Xhaka, Willian gets down the right flank and sends in a booming cross which flies across the post.
3 min: Switzerland take their first shot
Xherdan Shaqiri makes an early impact. Finds Dzemalli inside the box from the right wing. The experienced midfielder shoots it way off target. A relatively slow start to this game when compared to the previous one between Germany and Mexico.
1 min: The big match begins!
Gabriel Jesus gets Brazil's campaign underway in Russia.
It's almost time for the kick-off
The two teams are out in the middle. The national anthem of Brazil is being played first.
How many of you noticed the new hairstyle of Neymar? Will the man with the blonde 'spaghetti' haircut be the difference between the two sides today?
Spaghetti Neymare ?? #BRASUI #BRA #WM2018 pic.twitter.com/8bU5atcHcA— N-JOY (@NJOYDE) June 17, 2018
Can Switzerland end Brazil's 84-year streak?
Brazil have not lost the first match at Fifa World Cup finals since 1934. Can Switzerland, the sixth-ranked team, end that streak?
16 - Brazil ?? have won 16 of their last 18 opening games at the World Cup (D2). The last time they lost their first game in the tournament was in 1934 against Spain ?? (1-3). Serene. #BRASWI #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZmwaTPrkHU— OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 17, 2018
Brazil or Switzerland?
A 7-1 defeat in the semi-final of World Cup 2014 was one of the biggest lows in Brazilian football history. However, that seems to be in the distant past as under Tite, the Selecao have been phenomenal. They were the first team (barring hosts Russia) to qualify for the World Cup finals.
Under Tite, Brazil have won 17, drawn three and lost only one.
On the other hand, Switzerland, known for their resilient defence, have lost only one of their last 23 matches. Coach Vladimir Petkovic made his intentions clear when he said they "are not here to make a lovely match but to win".
Will the world-class Brazilian frontline get frustrated and commit errors?
Neymar starts for Brazil: Confirmed line-ups here
Neymar is starting for Brazil. The Paris Saint-Germain star recovered in time from a foot injury to play a couple of warm-ups for Tite's men in the lead up to the World Cup.
Here's are the confirmed line-ups.
Switzerland: Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schaer, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Coutinho, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus
FORMATIONS // #BRASUI— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018
Want more expert analysis? Follow the #WorldCup live blog with @FIFAWorldCupBRA and @FIFAWorldCupSUI here ? https://t.co/vdbY1WSVu0 pic.twitter.com/joNey6qTod
Huge upset in Moscow, another pre-tournament favourite fail!
Mexico have shocked defending champions Brazil. Young Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the fast-paced match. The Latin Americans' pace threw Joachim Low's side off guard.
The World Cup so far hasn't been kind to favourites. After Spain, Argentina, and France (despite their win), Germany have come up with an unconvincing performance.
More pressure now on Brazil?
What a game that was, no idea how it stayed 1-0. Even the little one was cheering for Mexico at the end #WorldCup Now for #BRASWI— Daniel Nardiello (@nards10) June 17, 2018
Coach Tite wary of Switzerland
Can Switzerland pose a challenge? The sixth-ranked team had a brilliant qualification campaign but a big, early test awaits them in Russia.
Tite said the Selecao are wary of Switzerland, who are heading into the tournament after losing only one of their last 22 matches. Known for their defensive discipline, Vladimir Petkovic's men will be hoping to frustrate Neymar & Co.
"They are a team that defends with two lines. They have speed in attack. Out of all the teams we are facing, they are the strongest in depth," Tite said on the eve of their World Cup opener.
"We know they'll give us some difficult moments, games at the highest level demand so much of you and force you to raise your performance."
Can Brazil lay down an early marker?
The Selecao, considered one of the tournament favourites, will be hoping for a strong start to the tournament. After impressing heavily under Tite in the qualification campaign, Brazil have had brilliant run in the World Cup-friendlies.
Wins against Germany and Croatia and the return of their talismanic striker Neymar, who recovered in time after undergoing a foot surgery in March, come as big boost for the South American giants.