While he may have had an average season with the North-London club, Xhaka will be looking to turn around Switzerland's fortune on the world's biggest stage. The defensive midfielder will be participating in his second World Cup and hopes to leave his mark in Russia.
Name: Granit Xhaka
Age: 25
Date of Birth: September 27, 1992
Place of Birth: Basel, Switzerland
Position: Defensive Midfielder
Height: 1.85m
Weight: 82kg
International Caps: 62
International Goals: 9
Shirt Number: 10
Current Club: Arsenal
2017/18 Season stats:
- Premier League: 1 goal, 7 assists in 37 appearances
- Europa League: 1 goal in 6 games
Notable Achievements: Made his debut at age 19 in the Euro 2012 qualifier against England.