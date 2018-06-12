While he may have had an average season with the North-London club, Xhaka will be looking to turn around Switzerland's fortune on the world's biggest stage. The defensive midfielder will be participating in his second World Cup and hopes to leave his mark in Russia.

Name: Granit Xhaka

Age: 25

Date of Birth: September 27, 1992

Place of Birth: Basel, Switzerland

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Height: 1.85m

Weight: 82kg

International Caps: 62

International Goals: 9

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: Arsenal

2017/18 Season stats:

Premier League : 1 goal, 7 assists in 37 appearances

Europa League: 1 goal in 6 games

Notable Achievements: Made his debut at age 19 in the Euro 2012 qualifier against England.