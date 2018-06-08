Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding has been a major talking point since the film's release. Now, co-actor Sumeet Vyas has now opened up on the controversy.

Sumeet, who played the role of Kalindi's (Kareena Kapoor Khan) boyfriend in the movie, spoke in support of Swara and the makers of the film and put forward some points.

On a lighter note, he said he was happy for not being given the masturbation scene, He said Swara's character was not shown doing anything "unethical" but a "normal thing". A woman too has the "right to pleasure", he added. Moreover, the scene was not shot in a vulgar manner, he said.

"I am glad that I didn't have to do that scene (laughs). It's like liberating I think. The fact that they showed a woman also has the right to pleasure, express herself, be happy. It's a very light way of putting it. Instead of making it into a gory scene, they portrayed the whole emotion of her not being happy in her marriage and her sex life," Sumeet told International Business Times India.

"Moreover, they didn't show her doing something unethical, but she did something that is completely normal thing for human beings to do. I think people would not have reacted so much if they showed a man doing it, but the fact that a woman pleasured herself has become such an issue. It's like how can a woman pleasure herself? How can a woman be happy on her own? That is the kind of prejudice that we have grown up with, and it takes time for us to mature ourselves to be able to deal with it," he added.

While some supported the actress' view of calling it a sign of empowerment, others right away labelled it indecent.