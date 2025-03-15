Swara Bhasker always has a reply to her trolls! The actress is never scared to face netizens who mock and question her life choices. She is never okay with unsolicited opinions coming her way and always makes sure to give a reply to those who pass a comment on her or her family. However, her name does end up getting tied in controversies every now and then, but even then, she is not scared to take a challenge and show them their place. Recently, netizens trolled her husband, Fahad Ahmad, and she gave it back to them with a sharp reply.

The actress took to her Instagram on Holi to post a nice family picture featuring her husband, her daughter, and Swara herself. While Swara and her daughter, Rabiya, were covered in lovely Holi colours, Swara's husband, political activist Fahad, had a clean face with no colours at all. Well, Fahad chose not to play with any colours because he was fasting for Ramadan.

However, trolls did not take that into account and immediately started making comments about him. A netizen commented on the Instagram post, saying, "Hey, did your husband not get the colour applied?" Another comment read, "Madam, you should have applied some colour to your husband too..." while one wrote, "Andh bhkt ka swal tumare husband ne rang kyu nhi lagaya (Blind devotee's question: Why didn't your husband apply color?)."

Swara, of course did not sit back when the Internet was taken by storm with netizens questioning her husband. The actress came up with an on-your-face answer, which was not offensive but was subtly very poignant. She reshared the family picture on her Instagram story once again to write, "Happy Holi ya'll! Gentle reminder: it's possible to celebrate our festivals and share joy WITHOUT forcing people to participate." While she did not mention that Fahad at the time was fasting for Ramadan, her fans immediately started supporting her in making netizens understand that it is the month of Ramadan for Fahad because of which he may have refrained from playing with colours.

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriage Act in February 2023; later that same year, they welcomed their daughter. The couple often find themselves being attacked on the internet by random trolls who target them for being an inter-faith couple.