Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' has been the talk of the town. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. However, from all the reviews posted online, one can definitely determine that everyone is high on emotions after watching the film. Recently, Swara Bhasker took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the film. For anyone who has been following the actress for a while, it should not come as a surprise that she never minces her words—she puts out her candid thoughts online and often gets trolled for the same.

This time around, Swara chose to compare the audience's reaction towards 'Chhaava' with the kind of reaction that the recent Mahakumbh stampede incident received. What sparked the outrage was the fact that she chose to call the story of 'Chhaava' fictionalised. The film is actually a historical action drama based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji, the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj.

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, which Laxman Utekar has directed, focuses on and highlights the torture that Sambhaji had to endure at the hands of Mughal forces.

Swara taking to X wrote, "A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK"

Swara clearly referred to the Mahakumbh stampede incident which occurred on January 29th and has led to around 30 deaths from what has been recorded so far. This tweet did not go down well with netizens.

Swati Chaturvedi, a popular journalist, re-tweeted Swara's tweet and wrote, "Rethink, this tweet Swara, I am a student of history from Delhi University & nothing remotely fictional about the torture inflicted by Aurangzeb on Sambhaji Maharaj before he murdered him. Let's not play games with our history, please. One outrage does not preclude the other."

Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehradai also took up Swara's tweet and wrote, "Fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus"?! How dare you seek to make light of the supreme sacrifice made by Sambhaji Maharaj - who was brutally tortured and murdered by the wicked Mughal coward Aurangzeb! Swara Bhaskar - your deeply offensive and hurtful statement, that too on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is obviously aimed at deliberately insulting the sentiments of millions of Indians and to create strife between religious groups. You, madam, ought to be prosecuted for this criminal offence to the fullest extent permissible under the law."

Swara has not addressed the fact that she is being rampantly criticised for her tweet, however, she had earlier spoken about how her career had gone for a toss because she voiced her opinion on social media. The comment section of her recent main tweet that has been getting a lot of retweets too is simply filled with hate comments on her and her thoughts.