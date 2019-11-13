Swara Bhasker, who often remains in news for one or the other controversy, has been trending on social media under the hashtag #SwaraAunty. This hashtag has been trending after a video went viral where she is seen addressing a 4-year-old kid as 'chu**ya' for calling her "aunty". While she already faced a lot of flak for it, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi now took digs at her.

As the #SwaraAunty has been trending on Twitter, Suchitra took sarcastic jibes at the actress. In a single tweet, she targeted Swara over two different controversies including the latest one, and also her infamous "vagina letter" on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat.

"First a historical movie on a virtuous queen #Padmavat made her feel like a #vagina. And now she calls a kid a #ch***ya . Why all this female genitalia complex #SwaraAunty - ghar mein Maa bache nahin hai kya [sic]," Suchitra tweeted.

After the release of Padmaavat, Swara had triggered a row by writing an open letter where she had said, "At the end of your magnum opus, I felt like a vagina. I felt reduced to a vagina only".

Her open letter had created a huge uproar with many supporting her views, several others slamming the actress for the same. Nonetheless, now the Veere Di Wedding actress is in news for her words during her appearance on comedy talk show titled "Son of Abish".

Narrating one of her struggling day's experience, Swara in the video had addressed the child with cuss words like "chu**ya" and "kameena". She was also heard saying "children are evil".

However, she had later made a clarification saying that she never abuses children, and the words were used jokingly. Swara had also said that the criticism was targeted and intentionally constructed.