Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is facing considerable heat on social media for addressing a 4-year-old child actor as "chu**ya" on a show titled "Son of Abish".

A video has gone viral that shows the Veere Di Wedding actress using cuss words like "chu**ya", "kamina" for the child actor that she had worked with for an ad shoot during her initial days in the industry.

Swara in the video spoke about how she was disappointed with the shoot, and the kid calling her "aunty" had pissed her off even more. Calling the little one "chu**ya" in her head, she further said that children are basically "evil". While the audience present there was seen laughing at her comments, people on Twitter have been slamming the actress left, right and centre for using such language for a kid.

Not just that, an NGO – Legal Rights Protection Forum has reportedly filed a complaint to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and demanded action to be taken against Swara.

Below is an excerpt from the complaint

One could immediately sense the underlying implicit and unconscious bias in this supposedly "funny" video that too from a person who is widely regarded as Popular by a section of the Indian Media. Such usage of words denigrating language of the innocent Kids of the Southern Part of India spread wrong precedent across India portraying them in a negative picture. It also creates negative impact on the Children where families of different communities/Places/Regions are living together & in this modern society. These type of statements/comments/dialogues are a serious threat to our National Integrity. With this e-mail we request you to examine the comments and take strict action against the said Actress and also order Hotstar Channel and Twitter & Other Social Media platforms to remove the video content immediately from their respective online platforms, the letter stated.

How Twitterati reacted

Swara Bhasker needs help. Pathetic. https://t.co/RK9E8uT50J — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) November 4, 2019

Swara Bhasker uses derogatory language for a child only because he called her an “Aunty”!



Last year this very woman was holding placards & standing up against the abuse of a child!



Hypocrisy much? pic.twitter.com/md4JR8Ieom — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) November 5, 2019

This is ‘humour’? Calling a 4 year old child a ‘Ch*^%a’ a ‘Kameena’? Saying with great confidence that children are ‘evil’? #PanautiJunior is sounding completely deranged here, and that moron @kunalkamra88 is watching like a drunk dodo at this ‘wisdom’. pic.twitter.com/wM7f401tkm — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) November 4, 2019