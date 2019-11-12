Swara Bhaskar, who was recently vehemently criticised for addressing a 4-year-old kid as "chu**ya", has now come up with a clarification. The actress said that her words were taken out of context, and she did not use those words seriously.

Swara had faced severe backlash after a video from her appearance on a comedy show titled "Son of Abish" had gone viral on social media. There while sharing an experience from her struggling days, the actress referred to a child as "chu**ya" and "kameena" for calling her "aunty". She had even said that children are basically "evil".

As soon as the video went viral, scores of comments slamming her had started pouring in on social media. However, Swara in her clarification said that the format of the show allows usage of such words, and she never abuses any child. The Veere Di Wedding actress further said that her words were intentionally blown out of proportion in order to target her.

Below is her clarification

I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai. In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words. The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone, my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days. Comics do it all the time, and the show's format is of a comedic genre. Most importantly, if you actually watch the show, you would realise that I actually was the one looking out for the child's welfare -- trying to make sure he gets a bathroom break, which other people on the set seemingly didn't care about. I have never abused children nor have any co-actor and I always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve. I actually like children. The quip that children are evil was obviously a joke. The whole controversy was clearly targeted and constructed. I'm not trying to justify swearing -- those were undoubtedly an ill-advised choice of words, but they were not seriously used. It was said jokingly and self-deprecatingly. Comics do it all the time without anyone blinking an eyelid, Swara told IANS.

An NGO named Legal Rights Protection Forum had even filed a complaint to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, demanding action against the actress.