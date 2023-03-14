After their registered wedding on February 16, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have now officiated their wedding with Hindu rituals. The pictures and videos from pre-wedding and wedding festivities have taken over the internet. The couple had a gala haldi and mehendi night. They also organised Carnatic music for their wedding and a qawwali night for their sangeet ceremony.

The madly-in-love couple

In the pictures and the videos doing the rounds, Swara and Fahad could be seen having fun, gazing at each other and painting the town red. The love birds looked picture perfect together in all their wedding functions. Swara's various looks from her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony have taken over the internet.

Swara's loving post

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours," she had written while sharing pictures with Fahad Ahmad after their registered marriage.

Swara's pre-bridal activities

A few days prior, Swara and Fahad were seen dancing to dhol beats as guests had started arriving for their wedding functions. From showing her face covered with bridal face pack to announcing their wedding hashtag, Swara and Fahad were basking in the celebration of their wedding festivities.

Sharing the video, filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari, who directed Swara in Sheer Qorma, had written, "And the celebrations begin for @ReallySwara & @FahadZirarAhmad shaadi! And the official wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar."