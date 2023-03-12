After a formal court wedding, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are all set for a grand wedding celebration. The couple registered their marriage on February 16. Fahad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of Samajwadi Party. Swara had revealed that her love story with Fahad began at a protest and love blossomed between the two slowly.

And now, almost a month after their court wedding, Fahad and Swara's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. The Anarkali of Aarah actress shared a video where she, Fahad and Swara's mother were seen dancing to dhol beats as guests started arriving for their wedding celebrations. Swara is seen grooving to the dhol beats in a green sharara. Fahad too joins as the dhol beats pick up the pace.

Pre-wedding festivities kickstart

Sharing the video, filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari, who directed Swara in Sheer Qorma, wrote, "And the celebrations begin for @ReallySwara & @FahadZirarAhmad shaadi! And the official wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar." From showing her face covered with bridal face pack to announcing their wedding hashtag, Swara and Fahad are basking in the celebration of their wedding festivities.

And the celebrations begin for @ReallySwara & @FahadZirarAhmad shaadi! And the official wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar ❤️✨? pic.twitter.com/HDvpxhse66 — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) March 10, 2023

The events planned

The couple has planned a mehendi, a sundowner and an elaborate sangeet ceremony. In addition to this, there will also be a qawwali night and a grand reception for friends and family in Delhi. Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor are some of the guests who will make it to her reception. "For the wedding ceremony, Swara has only called her relatives and extremely close friends. Thus, she has ensured that the invite doesn't specify any particular date talking anything about the wedding ceremony," a source told HT.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours," she had written while sharing pictures with Fahad Ahmad after their registered marriage.