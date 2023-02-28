Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad on February 16. Fahad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of Samajwadi Party. After sharing a video montage of how their love story started, the Anaarkali of Aarah actress also gave us a glimpse into her first night after the wedding.

In the stories shared on her social media account, Swara shared pictures of her bedroom. In the picture, one could see the couple's bed fully decorated with rose and many other flowers. Swara thanked her mom for it and also wrote that her mother made sure she had a "filmy suhaag raat." Swara had revealed that her love story with Fahad began at a protest and love blossomed between the two slowly.

Swara - Fahad's video

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours," she had written while sharing pictures with Fahad Ahmad after their registered marriage.

Swara Bhasker was heavily trolled for one of her old tweets for Fahad. In the tweet, she had referred to him as "Bhai (brother)." Netizens dug out her old tweet and started trolling the actress for calling him "bhai" and then getting married to him.

Reacting to it, Fahad had shared a note on social media in Hindi. He had said that now that that right wingers have agreed that Hindu and Muslims can be brothers and sisters. He added that now they must also accept that husband and wife can joke too.