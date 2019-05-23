As Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a record margin, social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for PM Narendra Modi. However, there is a section of Bollywood celebrities who might not be pleased with the election result.

While "Modi wave" enabled a clear majority victory for BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the massive triumph was not expected by many who did not want Modi or BJP to win the election.

A number of celebrities had even run the anti-Modi campaign on social media as well as on the ground before the polls. Nonetheless, BJP, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, swept away the polls with a clear majority.

While many B-Town celebs supported the ruling party and the PM, here are some of the Bollywood personalities who will be disappointed by Modi's triumph.

Swara Bhasker: She has been one of the loudest critics of the Modi government. Swara has been very active on Twitter, and never missed a chance to criticise the ruling party. She even campaigned for a number of candidates from opposition parties.

Gauahar Khan: Although not as loud as Swara, Gauahar too has been a strong critic of the right-wing party. She has been sharing anti-BJP and anti-Modi tweets and made it quite clear that she supports the opposition.

Farhan Akhtar: He has not been too outspoken on politics, but recently he had made a tweet urging people of Bhopal to not vote for BJP's Pragya Thakur. While the actor was vehemently trolled as he had made the tweet a week after Bhopal poll had already ended, Thakur's victory would further dig Farhan's wounds.

Javed Akhtar: Javed Akhtar has been a strong critic of right-wing politics and BJP party. He had also openly criticised the ruling party for putting Pragya Thakur to fight from Bhopal constituency.

Siddharth: Actor Siddharth has also been a stern critic of Modi and his party. He has been making tweets, ridiculing the party's policies and actions.

Anurag Kashyap: The film-maker often gets targeted by Modi supporters on Twitter for criticising the PM. Being one of the supporters of the opposition, Kashyap would not like the final result of the polls.

Vishal Dadlani: The singer, who has been a strong supporter of Aam Aadmi Party, is an equally strong critic of the Modi government. He ran a rigorous anti-BJP campaign on social media and otherwise.