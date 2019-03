Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar slammed American comedian Trevor Noah for making fun of the ongoing India-Pakistan war-like situation. This is just two days after Swara Bhasker hit out at Pakistani actress Veena Malik for constantly trolling India for its Surgical Strike 2.0 and also making fun of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces and has now been released.

In the video that has gone viral, Trevor Noah on his show on Comedy Central said, "And obviously, I hope India and Pakistan don't go to war. But if they did go to war, it will probably be the most entertaining war of all time, yeah." He also mocked Indian soldiers saying that they will go on the battlefield and acted out their Bollywood dance!

Swara, who does not shy away from calling a spade a spade, gave a piece of her mind to Trevor Noah. She tagged him on Twitter and blasted him, saying, "@Trevornoah 1. War isn't funny or entertaining. 2. Hindi is not gibberish. Ur stereotype of indo- pak is ignorant & racist. 3. Ur set smacks of essentialism & a patronising generalisation & is v #FirstWorld 4. Human lives were lost & at stake. SO disappointing! @ComedyCentral."

"@Trevornoah @ComedyCentral a not racist & cruel version of this joke (IF Ur Writers was diverse)- India & Pak thankfully walking back from the brink of war. Meanwhile, Bollywood looking to see how many dance numbers they can fit in2 movie version of this episode! Thanks @vedashastri", Swara Bhasker added.

Actress-comedienne Mallika Dua also joined Swara in calling out Trevor Noah's racist jibe at India and Pakistan, in trying to be funny. She retweeted Swara's tweet and said, "Shockingly unintelligent & tone-deaf What makes it sadder is that @Trevornoah cracked such a below average, shit joke. Something Russel Peters probably threw in the bin before his first open mic in life. If you're going to be a racist comic than at least get the comic bit right."

Swara clarified to Mallika, saying that she was an admirer of Noah but this time his team had gone too far with the writing. "Agree! I'm actually a big admirer of his but this one was just lazy arrogant writing!" said Swara.

Check out Trevor Noah's video here along with Swara Bhasker's tweets:

The comedian has not replied to Swara Bhasker or expressed remorse.