The sudden and untimely death of Sunjay Kapur has left the whole nation shocked. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo match. Kapur was playing polo at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in England when he suffered a heart attack and passed away tragically at the age of 53.

Cause of death and last words: As per reports, Sunjay Kapur accidentally swallowed a bee during the match. This led to his windpipe getting choked and he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest triggered by it. His last words reportedly were, "I have swallowed something."

Kareena – Malaika visit: Right after the news got out, Kareena Kapoor arrived at Karisma Kapoor's house to be there for her sister along with Saif Ali Khan. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also seen visiting Karisma's home to extend support.

Kangana Ranaut: "In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband) was on the polo ground when a bee went into his mouth (yes, a madhumakkhi on the polo ground), stung him and blocked his windpipe. He couldn't breathe, asked for the game to be stopped, but immediately died of a cardiac arrest," Kangana wrote on social media.

She added, "Such tragic news. Also, I am done trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing into our lives. Everyone, stay safe and keep praying to God."

Amitabh Bachchan's post: "And the morning today has been filled with another grief for me and the family. a most dear friend lost her son... young, energetic... and so sudden... the pain and the grief for our friend and us is unimaginable... and so difficult to have the belief that it has occurred... All that one can do is PRAYER and to stand to give strength to the near and dear to bear the loss," Big B wrote in his blog. While he didn't name anyone, many linked it to the death of Sunjay Kapur.

Funeral in Delhi: "The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites," Sunjay's father-in-law told the media. It is reported that his US citizenship is causing the delay in bringing his body back to India.