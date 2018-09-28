Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a special edition of 150cc cruiser bike - Intruder 150. Christened Intruder SP edition, the special edition comes in standard and FI version for Rs 1,00,500 and Rs 1,07,300 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased only Rs 500 over the standard version with the special edition models. Suzuki Intruder SP edition boasts off a new matte black paint scheme. The red coloured lining starting from the fuel tank goes all the way to rear fender adds contrasting visual touch.

The SP edition also gets premium backrest as standard that will help pillion seating more comfortable.

The rest of the special edition model is identical to the regular Intruder 150. Suzuki had launched Intruder 150 in November 2017 with a carburetted engine. The fuel injected version entered the market in March.

The urban cruiser draws power from 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 14 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

The Suzuki Intruder, which inherits the flamboyant design cues from the legendary Intruder M1800 features telescopic front suspension and monoshock rear suspension. Both the front and rear tyres of the bikes gets disc brakes (266mm at front and 240mm at the rear) complemented with Anti-lock Brake System (ABS).

Suzuki offers the regular Intruder in two colours – Metallic Oort/Metallic Matt Black, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matt Titanium Silver.

Suzuki Gixxer SP, Gixxer SF SP edition

In addition to the Intruder SP edition, Suzuki has recently updated the SP edition of the Gixxer range recently. 2018 SP range of Gixxer twins with new gold and black colour combination. Suzuki calls the combo as Metallic Majestic Gold/Glass Sparkle Black. The 2018 edition also comes with new unique SP 2018 emblem and new graphics on the front cowl and the fuel-tank that add to the premium appeal of the motorcycles.