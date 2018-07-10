Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched 2018 edition of the Gixxer SP and Gixxer SP SF on Monday. 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP comes with ABS as standard and it has been priced at Rs 87,250 while the full-faired Gixxer SF SP is offered with fuel injection and ABS. The Gixxer SF SP has been priced at Rs 1,00,630, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has glamourized the SP range of Gixxer twins with new gold and black colour combination. Suzuki calls the combo as Metallic Majestic Gold/Glass Sparkle Black. The 2018 edition also comes with new unique SP 2018 emblem and new graphics on the front cowl and the fuel-tank that add to the premium appeal of the motorcycles.

Both the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF series, are powered by the 155cc engine with Suzuki's Eco-Performance (SEP) technology. The single-cylinder air-cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14.5Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycles come with telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-suspension at the rear.

The entire range of 2018 Suzuki Gixxer comes loaded with features like the Auto Headlamp On (AHO) headlight, LED tail lamp, fully digital speedometer, chrome-tipped twin exhaust, 3-spoke light alloy wheel, and others.

"Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has metamorphosed into a synonym that embodies Suzuki's attributes of quality, styling and performance. It is a true reflection of our DNA in developing performance motorcycles of superior quality and backed by cutting-edge technology. It is our constant effort to reinvigorate the Gixxer portfolio with new freshness and value. We are confident that with the new 2018 special edition series, this exciting ride is set to continue," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, SMIPL.