Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, have been receiving a tremendous amount of support from their fans and industry well-wishers. While fans have thronged SRK's home with big banners extending their support to him, celebs and politicos too have come out to stand in solidarity with the actor and his family. Sussanne Khan to Mika Singh. Let's take a look at who said what:

Sussanne Khan: "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It's sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh," Gauri's close friend tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor: "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting Shah Rukh Khan on his son's arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23-yr-old's face in it," the Congress MP tweeted.

Mika Singh: Sharing a picture of the cruise that was raided, Mika Singh tweeted, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn't see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: SRK's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star also came out in his support. "A family member of mine owns a cruise, so I've been on several cruises. I know that there are several rounds of security checks, metal detectors that one has to go through, their luggage is also checked. So, I don't understand how this breach of security even happened," Suchitra told India Today.

She added, "Which is why I feel it's some kind of targeting, there's malice. It can't be just this bunch of 8 kids. There's a sense of toxic positivity in Bollywood, where they want to associate with only the good and happy stuff, and stay away from the rest. I cannot stay quiet, if something bothers me, I will speak up. It takes a lot of guts to take a stand."

Pooja Bhatt: "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass," Shah Rukh Khan's Chaahat co-star wrote on social media.

Suniel Shetty: I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.

Hansal Mehta: "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk (sic)," Mehta tweeted.