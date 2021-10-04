It was on October 03, that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise ship. Upon producing before the magistrate court yesterday evening, the NCB was granted one-day custody of Aryan Khan. However, according to the latest updates, the NCB is likely to seek further custody of Aryan for a thorough questioning in the Cordelia drug case.

Aryan Khan in trouble

According to NCB, further questioning of Aryan Khan is needed to unravel the mysteries surrounding the drug case. Media reports claim that NCB is also planning to seek further custody of two other accused in connection with the case.

The latest updates suggest that a person named Shreyas Nair has also been detained by the NCB. Investigation officers believe that Shreyas had supplied drugs to Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz before they boarded the luxury cruise ship.

The name of Shreyas Nair was revealed from the WhatsApp chats of Aryan and Arbaaz. NCB is expected to record the arrest of Shreyas today and will be produced before the court in the coming hours.

Mysteries surrounding Shreyas Nair

According to reports, Shreyas Nair was also expected to board the cruise ship along with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz, but he refrained from the journey for unknown reasons. NCB sources revealed that Aryan and Arbaaz had previously met Shreyas Nair, and it is clearly evident from the WhatsApp chats.

Until now, neither Aryan Khan nor Arbaaz have not mentioned who exactly is the drug peddler involved in this case. Arbaaz had apparently told investigation officials that he received drugs from a Goa-based drug peddler.

Aryan Khan has been charged under multifarious sections which include, consumption, selling, and purchasing of contraband.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan. In photos and videos that surfaced online, Salman Khan was seen in the backseat of a white SUV being driven inside the gate of 'Mannat', Shah Rukh Khan's home.