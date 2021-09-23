Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' in 2018, is all set to start shooting with director Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. This will mark the first collaboration of King Khan and the creative maverick, making the fans extremely keen to know more about it.

Penned by Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi, the upcoming comedy film is set against the backdrop of immigration. It will feature Hirani's unique style of storytelling.

Script has been locked

A source close to the development told ETimes, "The script of Rajkumar Hirani's film with Shah Rukh Khan has been locked and is ready for production. Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi worked on the script for over a year and all through the lockdown. Going by what is being spoken about the script, it definitely seems like Hirani has another hit film up his sleeve."

Rajkumar Hirani's films, including 'Munnabhai MBBS', 'Sanju' and 'PK', had received massive response and were loved by all and thus the fans are waiting to watch the actor-director duo coming together to create something interesting.

On the work front

Though Shah Rukh Khan has not yet announced his upcoming films, he is at present busy shooting for multiple projects, including 'Pathan' and filmmaker Atlee's next. In 'Pathan', Shah Rukh will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, while Atlee's next will have SRK sharing the screen with South Indian actress Nayanthara.