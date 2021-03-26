It was recently that Sussanne Khan's equation with Aly Goni's brother and actor, Arslan Goni had made news. The two were spotted together at a bash where Sussanne was seen wrapping her arms around the hunk. Reports had stated that the two were more than "just good friends" but were taking things slow. The picture had instantly gone viral leaving fans wondering if they were going to make it official.

Picture making the rounds

And now, another picture of Sussanne with Arslan Goni and few others has again surfaced online. Sussanne Khan shared a picture on Instagram Stories after she partied with her friends from the small screen. Jasmin Bhasin, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'souza, Ridhi Dogra, Aly Goni and his brother Arslan Goni were also spotted at the bash.

About Arslan and Sussanne, a Pinkvilla report had said, "They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly." Ekta Kapoor also shared stills from the party.

Sussanne's social media banter

On the other hand, Sussanne has been showing us a totally different side of hers on social media these days. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and a white shirt. She shared the selfie writing, "Sometimes in my head... I think I am a boy." Hrithik Roshan reacted to the picture and said, "Hahaha, nice pic."

Sussanne Khan remains one of the most popular and loved celebrity wives. As per reports, Arslan and Sussanne met through common friends from the small screen. Arslan is an actor who has worked in a couple of web shows and a film. He would be seen in Balaji Telefilm's web series next where he would be playing a negative character.