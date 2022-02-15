Sussanne Khan has finally reacted to Saba Azad. Hrithik Roshan's alleged ladylove received a shoutout from none other than his ex-wife, Sussanne. Sussanne is said to have attended Saba Azad's gig in Mumbai and didn't hold back words in praising the pop girl.

Sharing her views on Instagram with a picture from the event, she wrote, "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented."

Saba's warm post

Reacting to her post, Saba Azad wrote, "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night." Their PDA has left netizens surprised as there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two ladies. Rumours of Hrithik Roshan dating Saba surfaced when the actor was spotted with her at a restaurant. A few days later, he was again seen at a restaurant with Azad.

Who is Saba Azad?

For the unversed, Saba Azad is part of the musical band Madboy Mink. Saba's co-band member is Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah. The duo has been working together for several years and making popular funky-electronic music. Apart from this, the two of them were also in a romantic relationship previously and lived together.

Ready to make it official?

Saba is recently seen in the web series Rocket Boys that stars Jim Sarbh. "Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a Bollywood Hungama report has said.