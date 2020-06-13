Officials were sent into a tizzy on Saturday, June 13, after a suspicious object was found on the Bandipora-Srinagar road, prompting them to suspend traffic.

An alert was sounded by the Road Opening Party of Army's 14Rr (ROP) personnel today near Popchan Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road.

News agency ANI reported that the object spotted by the security forces was a suspected IED (improvised explosive device), which consists of a small cylinder with a timer near a bridge on River Erin in Bandipore.

Meanwhile, all vehicular movements have been stopped on the road and the area is being sanitised. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been rushed to the spot, SSP Bandipora confirmed.

(More details awaited)