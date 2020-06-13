Jammu and Kashmir remained tense even on Saturday, June 13, as security forces continued to flush out terrorists from the Valley. Two terrorists were reportedly killed in a fierce gunbattle that broke out today between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The Kulgam encounter began after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 19RR and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on a specific input, launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of south Kashmir.

As the security forces approached the targetted area during the search operation, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Two Hizbul terrorists killed

In another encounter, two Hizbul terrorists were gunned down in the Lallan area of Anantnag district. Based on intel inputs, a joint operation was launched. Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered by the security forces.

Over 20 terrorists have been killed in the month of May alone. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said that around 88 terrorists have been gunned down this year in around 36 operations.

