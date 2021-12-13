It was on May 21, 1994, that Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe at the tender age of 18. While the diva lifted the trophy and made the world take notice of her, it was a call from a Sushmita's friend that made the oblivious family aware of the rare feat their daughter had achieved. And once that call was picked, there was no time for retired Wing Commander, Subir Sen to even savor the moment.

The press was soon at their house, asking questions about the daughter that had made them so proud. The other family members were busy showing old photographs of Sushmita and talking about her achievements to the press. And the father was busy picking calls after calls, from friends old and new, and relatives close and distant.

"Titu (Sushmita's nick name) has made it. She has created history. I feel as if I am at the top of the world. It was about 8 in the morning that her friend first informed me that my daughter has won the title. And for a moment, I couldn't believe that my dearest Titu could defeat 76 contestants from around the globe," the beaming father had told a leading magazine in an interview.

It was only after several hours that Sushmita could finally make the call to her family. And it was only happiness, celebrations, and tears of joy that were shed on that call. Both, Sushmita and her parents were overwhelmed with the call. "There is nothing extraordinary in her," Sen's father had said. But, as an afterthought, had further added, "She has faith and strong willpower."

The servant was busy distributing sweets to all those who came with a wide, bright smile. The family was inundated with calls and messages and while Sushmita had already set out to change the world we live in, one good deed at a time.