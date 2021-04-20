India has always been a land of beauty with brains. From dominating the global space with their intellect to reigning the world entertainment industry with their beauty; Indian women have been there, done that. Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and now, Manushi Chhillar are a prime example of that.

While there is a lot said and written about the "cold vibes" between these beauty pageant winners, the reality is far from what gets portrayed. There were a lot of conjectures drawn over how Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai didn't prefer seeing eye-to-eye. However, when the two came together at a party, there was not a bone of awkwardness between the two. So what happened when Sushmita Sen met the current Miss Universe, Manushi Chillar?

An old video of Sushmita Sen's encounter with Manushi Chhillar in a flight has gone viral again. In the video, the two beauty queens are seen sharing a candid moment of bonding. However, the video seems to have been from the time when Manushi had not won the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen is seen telling Chhillar, "Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God's hands. All the best." She further says, "Make India Proud" and kisses Manushi's hands. Manushi seems to be totally in awe of the former Miss Universe.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently made a comeback with Aarya. The show received tremendous critical and commercial applause. Sen is now busy shooting for the second season of the show. Manushi Chhillar, on the other hand, has also bagged her big debut opposite Akshay Kumar.

Manushi would be seen in historical drama "Prithviraj". "It is a huge honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar-starrer and I will get to learn from someone who is the best in this industry. Prithviraj is a huge learning ground for me. For me, being on the sets every day is hugely enjoyable," she had said.