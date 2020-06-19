Actress Sushmita Sen says finding the right look for her character in the web show "Aarya" wasn't a piece of cake, adding that they finalised the look after 30 look tests.

"I had to do 30 look tests for 'Aarya'. Our stylist on the show, who's created looks for everyone, wanted a particular look for Aarya and it took us 30 looks to finalize the one you'll see in the show," Sushmita said.

"I was ready to do as many look tests as required for her and Ram to be satisfied and see Aarya in me," added Sushmita Sen, who goes live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP Instagram platform to interact with her fans on the launch date.

Aarya delves into how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. It is about how her protagonist Aarya is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Directed by Neerja fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Aarya is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza. The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.