Former Miss World and Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar has joined hands with Unicef to promote menstrual hygiene as she says there still is silence and misinformation.

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, Manushi will be promoting the need to educate girls with all information on maintaining hygiene, constructing adequate sanitation facilities and providing quick access to feminine hygiene products.

"Menstruation is still a taboo and we will have to work hard towards ensuring that every girl, every woman in every corner of our country is safe," said Manushi, who has participated in the UNICEF global initiative called the Red Dot Challenge – a symbol adopted by the world body to depict menstrual cycle.

Manushi, who also runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene called Project Shakti, said that every girl has the right to accurate information about her body.

"Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without the right information, girls often don't know how to safely manage their period. There still is silence and misinformation. We have come a long way but a lot still needs to be done.

"We all need to contribute towards raising awareness on this. I'm proud and honoured to be associated with UNICEF for this novel initiative that aims at debunking misinformation, taboos and also raise awareness on this critical issue."

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.