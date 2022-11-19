Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, turned 47 on November 11, and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture to wish her on this special day.

Rohman wrote, "47" with a red heart emoji. They began dating in 2018. They continue to be friends as Rohman shares a good bond with her family, including her daughters, Alisah Sen and Renee Sen. Sushmita announced her break-up with Rohman in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Sen's daughter Renee wrote, "Happpyyyy birthday to my lifeline. As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing."

"You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hard work... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life... thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt," Renee added.

Renee also wrote, "There is no one else I would want to practice my auditions with, travel the world with, workout with... Home is wherever you are... Thank you for keeping me grounded... As I'm getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream... most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms! I love you infinity Maa!!! Welcome to your 47th!!! Hapyyyyy birthday Mommy!!!! (camera emoji) by the amazing @ritik_bhasin." Reacting to the post, Sushmita commented, "I love you Shona Maa!!! It's Always been my privilege!!! I thank God for you both!!!"

Sushmita Sen's birthday Post

"47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way... I've known it a long time... and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! I love you guys!!!" Sen wrote.