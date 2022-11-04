Television couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital discord is garnering headlines. With each passing day, things are getting murkier. Recently Rajeev's estranged wife and Charu Asopa accused Sushmita Sen's brother of physical abuse and infidelity. Rajeev who had not spoken about his side of the story retaliated by sharing how she had an alleged affair with television actor Karan Mehra. Incidentally, Karan Mehra, also going through a divorce, claimed that his estranged wife Nisha Rawal was having an extra-marital affair.

The Charu- Rajeev marital life is out in the open now with both of them accusing each other in the open. Rajeev alleges that Karan and Charu were having an affair. Karan hits back at Rajeev saying that he is unnecessarily been dragged.

Read to know who said what about him and how did it all begin.

A few months ago, TV couple Charu and Rajeev Sen announced their divorce, but later called it off for the sake of their Ziana Sen, they amicably decided to give their marriage a chance. However, they are now planning to go ahead with the divorce once again. Charu announced their separation once again earlier this month.

Allegations made by Charu: What went wrong between Rajeev and Charu

According to Charu, Rajeev was having an affair, Speaking to a news portal she said, "He (Rajeev) would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," Charu added.

Rajeev rubbishes claims

Rajeev rubbished allegations made by Charu and instead shared a number of voice notes to support his claims.

While speaking to HT Rajeev said, "She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than I did, yet such shameful allegations. I don't deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation".

During his conversation with the portal, Rajeev shared voice notes sent to him by Charu's mother, Neelam Asopa. Speaking of the same, Rajeev asserted, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra has been disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in."

Charu claps back at Rajeev's allegations that she had an affair with Karan

Responding to the same, Charu slammed Rajeev, "In my entire Instagram, there's just one video with another man. And it's not a romantic reel as he has claimed. It's a professional video, a collaboration for an event. Karan and I were invited as celebrity guests there. We are just standing together, amid a rally of people, not even alone. How can he call that romantic? said Charu to Indianexpress.com.

Karan Mehra lashes out at Rajeev Sen for dragging his name in their martial mud-sling

Speaking to a leading daily, Karan said that he has been dragged into the Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marital discord. "What romance is Rajeev talking about? I had spoken to Charu for a while at a promotional event in June. After that, we never connected until today.

He further added, "She has sent me messages of apology saying that she's sorry that I have to bear all this nonsense."