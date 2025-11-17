Sushmita Sen had suffered a heart-attack during the shoot of Aarya back in February 27, 2023. However, much to everyone's surprise, not only she survived it but also rejoined the shoot within a couple of weeks. While the former Miss Universe refrained from talking much about back then, she has now revealed that she didn't use anaesthesia during the stent procedure post suffering the attack.

Talking about the heart-attack, Sushmita said that one gets to see the other side from quite close during such incidences. The 'Main Hoon Na' actress was speaking to Safeducate, where she shared that she refused to take anaesthesia during the stent procedure at the hospital, post surviving the heart-attack.

"When you suffer a heart attack and you are conscious through it, you kind of know how close you came to being on the other side of life," she shared on the podcast.

Walking over to the other side

Sen further said that surviving the heart attack made her believe that she is meant to do better things and thus doesn't sulk over what has already transpired. "I only know how to keep going. In my mind, everything is transient," she added. She revealed that she didn't faint even while suffering the heart-attack pain as she doesn't like to lose her consciousness.

Didn't take anaesthesia

"I don't like losing consciousness. It is also one of the reasons why I survived the heart attack," Sushmita revealed. However, the most surprising part was her mentioning how she told the doctors not to use anaesthesia to numb the pain during the stent procedure as she wanted to be conscious. Sush also added that she was not only aware but also chatted with the doctors while the procedure was going on.

The beauty queen went on to add that she wanted to go back to the sets as soon as possible. She revealed that she was aware that her not being there would stall the shoot and thus adding up to the productions' expenses and the wages of many working on the sets would also get stalled.