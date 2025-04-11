Sushmita Sen, known for her timeless beauty and elegance, recently made a glamorous appearance at a fashion show alongside her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and her rumored boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

While her sophisticated black-and-white ensemble received praise, her noticeably altered facial features sparked widespread online discussion.

Several photos and videos of the event have gone viral. In one clip, Rohman is seen seated beside Esha Deol and Hema Malini, while Sushmita sits with her daughters.

Sushmita stuns in an elegant black-and-white ensemble

Sushmita Sen turned heads in a chic outfit featuring a pearl-white silk blouse with wide-notch lapel collars and a plunging V-neckline. She tucked the blouse into her black high-waisted pants, creating a structured and sophisticated look.

She opted for an elegant multi-strand pearl necklace and matching dainty pearl earrings to accessorize. However, the highlight of her outfit was the massive diamond ring on her finger.

Despite the glamour, netizens were quick to point out her noticeably swollen and pumped face, speculating that fillers and facial procedures have ruined her natural beauty, which they felt was once flawless.

Take a look at what netizens have to say:

"She was so naturally beautiful... why ruin it with all these fillers?" one user commented.

Another added, "She's starting to look like Rakhi Sawant now."

Work front

Sushmita was last seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi (2023). Sushmita plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It is a biopic on Gauri Sawant.

Meanwhile, Sushmita and Rohman dated each other from 2018 to 2021. They broke up in December 2021. However, they are seen together at various events.