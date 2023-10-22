It's that time of the year when devotes all across India worship hold Durga puja at various pandals. Durga Puja festivities during Navratri are celebrated with dhunuchi dance, flowers, prayers and bhog. A Durga Puja pandal is the focal point of Durga Puja festivities and is a decorated and artistically designed structure that brings communities together to celebrate, worship and seek the blessings of Durga.

With the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities attended the Durga pandal to seek blessings.

Sushmita Sen performs Dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee Sen

On Shubho Mahasaptami Pujo Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen took diveine darshan at Durga pandal.

Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a pink bandhni saree with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Renee was seen in a red saree with a silver halter blouse and glasses.

Alisah Sen wore a pink lehenga for the outing while Sushmita's mom Shubhra Sen wore a black saree.

Several paparazzo pages have shared Sushmita performing the Dhunuchi dance with her daughter Renee Sen.Dhunuchi dance involves dancing with a clay pot in hand after the aarti at a Durga Puja pandal.

Fans were in awe seeing Sushmita Sen gracefully dancing with her daughter. They took to social media and showered love and heaped praise on the mother-daughter duo.

However, a section of netizens was also concerned about her face and lips which looked swollen.

Netizens compare Sushmita's face with Rakhi Sawant; here's why!

A user wrote, "What did she do to her lips? Why? She was so beautiful !!! Don't understand.. she does look like Rakhi Sawant now...."

Another mentioned, "Love her but she's looking so botoxed.."

The third one mentioned, "Can't make out if she is Rakhi Sawant or Sushmita sen..."

Work front

Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller series Aarya Season 3 which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3. The show was created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani.

Sushmita was recently seen in the web series, Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.