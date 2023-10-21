Friday night is not just for millennials and Gen Z but Bollywood celebs painted the town red by adding a dash of glamour and glitz. B-town celebs attended a dinner at a renowned Mumbai club.

Who's who from the industry attended the party

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with the director of his upcoming film, Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and actor-daughter Suhana Khan also joined them at the Mumbai club. Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Malhotra Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty and Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Panday. Karan Johar among others put their fashion foot forward.

Shah Rukh was surrounded by heavy security and looked dapper as he arrived in a black suit paired with a black tie, with his hair neatly tied back in a ponytail. Rajkumari Hirari wore a white shirt with a dark red sleeveless jacket.

While Gauri and Suhana Khan twinned in shades of black, Suhana exuded elegance. AbRam seemingly came straight from his football class.

'A soldier's journey to keep a promise'



About Dunki

'Dunki' is indeed a very special film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh's fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Warriors fan Club unveiled the first poster from Dunki and also shared the international release date. The page wrote, "'A soldier's journey to keep a promise 'The very first collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani & #ShahRukhKhan, #Dunki will be releasing in the overseas market on 21st December 2023."