Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in the Netflix film 'The Archies. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and the trailer of the film was unveiled last month.

After a thundering response to the trailer, the makers unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Mend.

SRK gives a shoutout to daughter's film's first song Sunoh and finds a motivational line

The song's release has been receiving overwhelming love and praise from fans and fraternity. The social media is social media users creating reels filled with snippets and clips on Instagram.

The cast and the crew are filled with gratitude and overwhelming love.

However, it's Shah Rukh Khan's wish for his daughter that won the hearts of netizens.

SRK took to his social media and referred to 'The Archies' as "quaint and beautiful" and found motivation in the line, "Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet."

He took to X and posted, "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also, my motivation line for today is 'Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet'! #ZoyaAkhtar #SuhanaKhan #AgastyaNanda #Dot #KhushiKapoor #VedangRaina #YuvrajMenda #MihirAhuja "

Take a look

About the film 'The Archies'

'The Archies' is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town's favourite set of teenagers by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. 'Sunoh,' is a song created by the ingenious duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and the young and talented Dot, harmoniously performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. 'Sunoh' helps viewers to immerse into the exciting world of 'The Archies,' introducing the characters of the film. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India. 'Sunoh' is now available on all streaming platforms and Sony Music's YouTube channel. The Archies will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.