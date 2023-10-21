Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Be it traditional ensembles, causal and comfy wear to oversized t-shirts. Deepika's fashion game is always on point.

Deepika paints the town red in sizzling red fiery ensemble

On Friday evening, Deepika stepped out for her dinner with Shah Rukh Khan's family at Los Cavos in Mumbai. The dinner was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, SRK's family, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan.

Deepika looked resplendent in red. Deepika literally, paint the town red. For the dinner night, she wore a red dress by Victoria Beckham, which featured long sleeves, a mid-length and draped underarm detail in a fluid fabric. The dress is called the Dolman Midi Dress, it costs approximately ₹ 96,000, as per the official designer's website.

Deepika's outfit was teamed with patent leather pointed pumps and Cartier jewellery. Her caramel-highlighted hair was slicked back and tucked behind her ears with a matching red lip.

SRK, Gauri and Suhana stun in shades of black

Deepika's fans were left in awe of her gorgeousness. Netizens on social media couldn't stop gushing over her flawless beauty.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently basking in the success of Jawan. The film has crossed 1000 crores and is reportedly expected to drop on OTT platform Netflix on SRK's birthday on November 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in the black suit. Even Gauri and Suhana twinned in black ensembles.