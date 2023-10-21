Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan garners a huge fan following. The star kid is known for his humble nature and is often papped attending events and parties. Unlike his father and sister, Aryan Khan doesn't want to foray into acting but is soon going to release his debut directorial web show. The young star also has a luxury clothing brand named Dyavolx.

Aryan Khan's car gets mobbed by women

A fan page shared a video of Aryan's car being swarmed by a group of women. What he did next is heart-touching.

In the clip, a group of 3-4 underprivileged women were seen knocking at Aryan's car window, the star kid handed over his purse to his driver to distribute money to women.

Netizens were in awe seeing Aryan's gesture. A section of social media users also slammed him for using his father's hard-earned money this way.

A user wrote, "It's their family tradition to show kindness to the less privileged! His sister did the same thing the other day!

Another wrote, "Need a PR team like this."

The third one mentioned, "Kidney touching PR."

The fourth one mentioned, "Like father like son."

Aryan Khan's directorial debut is titled 'Stardom'. It is set against the backdrop of the film industry and hence this title makes sense. Aryan has co-written the series with Bilal.

Aryan has made his first commercial as a director for his own brand and it also featured his father SRK.