After the success of Bigg Boss OTT, the next season of Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17 is back. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. With each passing day, the inmates have intensified the drama inside the house. From friendships to couple fights and verbal spats over kitchen ration and much more.

This season of BB has an interesting line-up of contestants ranging from TV to YouTubers and gamers. And to everyone's surprise, the show also has a high-profile celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan.

The show has not even been completed a week and the Sana has landed in trouble.

Aryan Khan's lawyer to land into legal trouble for participating in BB 17

Sana Khan is a criminal lawyer by profession and was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's lawyer in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case in 2021.

Ashutosh Dubey, who is a prominent lawyer at the Bombay High Court, has raised an objection. He says this amounts to a breach of the rules set forth by the Bar Council. He has filed an official complaint with the Bar Council of India.

Ashutosh Dubey has also filed an official complaint with the Bar Council of India. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dubey wrote, "I have formally notified the Bar Council of India that Advocate Sana Raees Khan has participated as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' which is a violation of Bar Council Rules.

I have formally notified the Bar Council of India that Advocate Sana Raees Khan has participated as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' which is violation of Bar Council Rules.



According to rules 47 to 52 of the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates are prohibited… pic.twitter.com/sbz5JKVtFm — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 17, 2023

When I notified the Bar Council of India about Advocate Sana Raees Khan's violation of the Bar Council Rules, victims started messaging me about her misconduct. pic.twitter.com/uBH9EE2aLl — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 19, 2023

Sana Raees Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 17 lands her in trouble

According to rules 47 to 52 of the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates are prohibited from engaging in any other employment to generate income. Additionally, section 49(1)(c) of the Advocates Act, 1961 restricts practising advocates from pursuing full-time employment in other fields."

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

The show has popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dhobal, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Navid Sole and Sunny Aryaa.