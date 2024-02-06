Sushmita Sen is back with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. After a public break-up, the duo came back together after Sushmita suffered a heart-attack. Ever since, the duo make appearances together, attend parties and events together and are pretty much inseparable. So, on being question whether marriage was on the cards, this is what the former Miss Universe had to say.

Sushmita has now said that she loves and respects the institution of marriage. She added that even though the whole world thinks she should think about marriage at this stage, truth is she doesn't. Sushmita said that to her companionship and friendship is important. She further added that freedom is the most important thing for her.

On plans of marriage

"I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know," she said in an interview.

"But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom," Sushmita further told Film Companion.

Sushmita - Rohman's dating history

It was in 2018 that Sushmita and Rohman met and had started dating. But, in 2021 Sush revealed that they have chosen to go their separate paths but continue to remain friends. It was in this phase that Lalit Modi had also made claims on social media of relationship with the Aarya actress and also hinted at a wedding.

However, Sushmita soon quashed the conjectures with her social media posts and even made herself distant from Modi. Soon after that, Rohman again started being her plus one at various events and parties making it pretty evident that the two were back together.